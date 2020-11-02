‘Razi’ and ‘Chhichhore’ actor Shishir Sharma feels that senior actors, particularly with underlying ailments, need to be very cautious while working during this pandemic. The actor recently completed his shoot for the film ‘Bagawat’, directed by Sanji\v Jaiswal, in Lucknow.

Sharing his apprehensions before he started to shoot, “All required safety measures were there but you tend to worry when you shoot with so many people around. The production team too was taking extra care of me. Rest, you can’t force people to be careful but I wish all to understand that it’s not just about them — it’s about others as well! All are susceptible to the virus but as I’m a diabetic so the fear is twofold,” he said.

Agreeing that we all need to get back to work, Shishir said, “How long can we sit at home? We’re aware that Covid is here to stay till we have a vaccine so only way is to work with precautions. I’m keeping my diabetes in check and take vitamins to boost immunity.”

Post-lockdown he shot for a few advertisements and then ‘Bagawat’ was his first major project in the unlock phase. Next, he is going to shoot for an OTT original film in Kerala. “Then I’ll be back in Uttar Pradesh to shoot Sanjay Upadhyay’s directorial ‘Ek Masoom Sawal’ in Vrindavan and Mathura. Besides, I have completed the patch-work for the second season of ‘City of Dreams.’ Major portion of which was shot before lockdown.”

Last winter, he had shot three short films in Singapore which will also release soon. “Now, people have started planning projects that have been stalled so I hope there is going to be a lot of work for next year.”

Shishir was in Lucknow last year too. “I shot for ‘Ek Chhoti Se Guzaarish’ with Smita Jaykar in Lucknow and Kanpur for Pragyesh Singh and had attended a premiere of another film ‘Shinaakht’ that was shot in Mumbai.”