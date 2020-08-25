This Bareilly girl is surely going places

Hailing from Bareilly, actor Shrashti Maheshwari started acting at a tender age of 12. “I have always been a child who loved extracurricular activities — be it sports, acting or dancing. Thankfully, my parents supported me in all my big or small endeavours,” said the actor.

Seeing her inclination towards acting Shrashti’s mother took her to Rangvinayak Rangmandal/Windermere Theatre. “It was there that well-known director and writer Ranjit Kapoor, who had come for an event, saw me as I was waiting for the auditions in my school uniform. I remember him telling me, ‘Try karo beta you never know what works — maybe you go a long way’.”

She did number of national as well as international plays before landing into TV. “I learnt a lot at that time as I used to volunteer for all plays happening while I was associated with the theatre group. I got numerous chances to perform with the teams from National School of Drama. By the time I was 14, I have a long list of plays both national as well as international. Travelling and performing across the country gave me the right exposure and I learnt a lot in terms of acting,” said the young actor over the phone.

Shrashti wants to join army and is still trying her best to fulfil her dream. “I dream to be an army officer and will be appearing for defence examination this year whenever it gets scheduled. My parents have been my strength and this is what I want to do for them. However, acting is something I truly enjoy and love being on stage as well as on screen. I remember participating in ‘Big Fame’ and being only one from the city to be selected. After that, I got a chance to be the part of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ season 7. I was not a housemate but appeared as ‘Pari’ on Sunday episodes. That small fun part actually made me popular and soon more shows followed.” .

She has been part of several TV serials like ‘Thapki Pyaar Ki’, ‘Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se’, ‘Dil Ko Aaj Fir Jine Ki Tammanna Hai’, ‘Khauff’, ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’, ‘Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga’ and ‘Divya Drishti’ besides film ‘Shaadi Teri Bajayenge Hum Band’ (2018).

Soon Shrashti will be seen in the ongoing TV show ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’. Telling us about her role she said, “The show will take a five-year leap and my character ‘Avni’ will make an entry to take the story forward. I am glad the makers chose me to play this important role. It will be a fresh challenge for me and something that viewers will enjoy too.”