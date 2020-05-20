This phase has brought my family even closer: Vivek Prakash

For singer-composer Vivek Prakash, this lockdown brought a series of woes. The Lucknowite, now settled in Mumbai, was alone at his residence while his singer-wife Roli was stuck in Singapore. He fell ill to viral fever with no one around to take care of him. Thankfully his wife is back but is still in quarantine and he is looking forward to see her again after months now, shares the singer over phone.

“I am much at peace now as I know that Roli will be out of quarantine soon. I am thankful to God, that the phase is over and together we will brave this extraordinary situation the world is facing. But, this phase has brought the family even closer despite we not being together,” said Vivek.

For him it’s a matter of great pride that legend like Jagjit Singh has sung his composition, ‘Gudiya tujh par ik pal hasna, ik pal rona aaye’ for a movie. Also likes of Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Anup Jalota, Udit Narain, Sadhna Sargam and Vinod Rathod amongst others have rendered their voice to his compositions.

Narrating his story, he tells, “After getting Sangeet Natak Academy Award in Lucknow in February, I came back for two concerts around Holi and returned on March 13. We were supposed to go to Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lampur for concerts. Roli left for Singapore on March 16 with our son. I was scheduled to fly on March 25 as I had to perform at an award function on the same day.”

It was during those dates that the lockdown was imposed. “As all the flights were cancelled and I was stuck in Mumbai and my family in Singapore. I literally had a panic attack and then I fell severely ill. I was alone in my house managing food, taking telemedical consultation but my condition worsened. It was only when my brother came over that I got proper treatment. I was also tested for Covid-19. That was truly scary, I somehow survived the worst phase of my life when I was ill, alone and helpless.”

Vivek used all his contacts and by ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ rescue flight his wife and son were brought to India. “It’s only technology that has kept us together. I think the phase has made us understand the importance of families. We have always been known as a ‘singing jodi’ but our real bond was realized in this period,” he said.

The singer feels that the coming months are going to be very tough, “March, April and May had concerts lined-up. But, now we don’t performances happening anytime soon. It’s going to be a very tough time for middle-class artistes like us who are dependent on shows for their bread and butter. Hope, something good happens soon as expenses remain intact but inflow has stopped. I wish artistes too are given some minimum support. I am trying to remain positive.”