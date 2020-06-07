Time to take up new challenges

Staying back in her hometown Lucknow, ‘Bhindi Baazaar Inc.’ actor Vedita Pratap Singh is back in action. The actor-model is shooting for her digital projects on mobile phone and has no plans to move back to her ‘karmaboomi’ Mumbai anytime soon.

“With the change being new normal, fresh opportunities are also opening on the work front. Virtual shoots are happening particularly for the digital platform. Concepts come to us and we actors shoot with available resources in our homes and send it to the makers. I have already completed one such project and submitted. And now there is another one that I’ll be completing soon,” shares the winner of ‘India’s Hottest’ reality show.

Most of projects Vedita has in hand at present are being made for social media handles. “So, work is happening though at a slow pace. But as it’s said something is better than nothing so I am going with the flow and taking up new challenges. Though remuneration is less due to small budget issues but it is okay for now. Besides, I am busy making personalised videos for my fans through an app. So there is no point in going back to Mumbai where cases are on a rise and the shootings don’t seem to restart anytime soon.”

Vedita returned to Lucknow after spending eight months on Hawaii islands in the US. “I reached home in the first week of March and quarantined myself and then the lockdown was imposed. During my trip I was travelling, working backstage with a theatre group. I kept myself occupied being an animal care volunteer. Till then, there were no Covid19 cases on the island. I mean there were cases in the mainland but not in Hawaii,” said the pretty actor.

Living with a house help Vedita feels life is completely based on online services. “Initial days were tough during the lockdown but as online services are back to normal life has definitely become easy. I have started going out too but with proper precautions like glasses, mask and gloves. I even went to a parlour where they were following proper guidelines with mask, face shield and covered hands. I am meeting friends but following social distancing too. We now need to learn to love with this for some more time.”

Her last film ‘The Past’ got a OTT release recently. “I also shot a thriller with actor Faisal Khan tentatively titled ‘Ranger’ along with a web thriller in Baroda with Yuvraj Parashar, Diana Soares and others. But, I have no idea when all these projects will be released,” she said.

An animal lover and crusader she adopted a puppy during the period and calls her a ‘Lockdown baby.’