‘To succeed, I had to get into grind of auditions…’



Actor Bhupendra Jadawat is glad that finally things are happening for him though not as quickly as he would like them to. “I wanted to be an actor always and wanted to learn the craft from scratch. I joined a theatre group in Jaipur as I belong to a small place near the city of Kota, and later, joined the National School of Drama for a three-year acting course.

“That’s how things started for me before I reached Mumbai and formed my own theatre group, did plays, followed by my screen debut,” said the young actor over the phone.

Talking about his theatre group, Bhupendra said, “After my NSD course, I reached Mumbai. I knew that no background works in Mumbai and I was all game to get into the grind of auditions. I started looking for work and did a few commercials. Then, together with three of my batch-mates, I formed a theatre group ‘The Red Mark’ and came up with our first play ‘Man Mana Square.’

The real debut happened for Bhupendra when he got a call for a parallel lead in an OTT film, “When I got a call for the film ‘Class of 83’ I was all excited as it was a big production film. After reading my part my excitement knew no bounds and I got the role of ‘Shukla’ in the Atul Sabharwal directorial. Playing a cop was quite complicated for me. After getting to know that it was an SRK production, it became a larger-than-life project for me. We were trained for two months, we had to prepare ourselves keeping the 80s era in mind. Today, I’m thrilled with the kind of response our film has received. Soon you will see me doing more OTT series as well as films,” he said.