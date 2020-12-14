Sections
‘Transition from cute to babe was toughest!’

From the girl-next-door to playing a negative role, then turning seductive and now a ‘lady don’, actor Garima Jain loves exploring different genres. “Though...

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 17:06 IST

By Deep Saxena,

Garima Jain has recently shot for ‘The Prayag Raj’ in Lucknow. (sourced)

From the girl-next-door to playing a negative role, then turning seductive and now a ‘lady don’, actor Garima Jain loves exploring different genres.

“Though it’s challenging, I have always broken the mould throughout my career. From a cute girl (‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’), docile Dushala in ‘Mahabharat’, negative in ‘Shakti’ I then took a bold step of trying the web with ‘Gandii Baat-4’ and ‘Mastram’,” said the actor.

She recently wrapped up her shoot of ‘The Prayag Raj’ in Lucknow where she plays a ‘Revolver Rani’-type character. “Strong, fierce, tomboyish and full of ‘tashan’, she is like a lady don! She is like a coconut, softer in terms of love (opposite Adhyayn Suman) and harder otherwise. I have never abused in my life and in this I have hurled ‘galiyan’ left, right and centre and fired umpteen rounds. Learning to shoot was fine but had to do a lot of retakes to get the abuses right,” she laughs.

The actor feels that breaking away from an image is tough. “When you do, it looks very tough but once you have done it, it seems like it was nothing! You get ready for new challenges. If I look back, transition from cute to babe was more difficult. People had a set image about me which was challenging to break — convincing people in a way it does not look cheap yet appears sexy and classy! So, it was a complete transition maintaining that thin line.”

She is dabbling in various projects. “In the unlock phase, I completed a web-film, ‘Afate-e-Ishq’, with Neha Sharma and Deepak Dobriyal. I shot for ‘Twisted-3’ which was released some time back. I am currently shooting for two projects simultaneously and I was scheduled to shoot for ‘Mitthu Singh Da Vyah’ with Rajpal Yadav but could not do it as the dates were clashing. Also, I have to do some patchwork of ‘Prayag Raj’ which we may do in Mumbai now,” said the actor, who has been in Lucknow before but as a singer.

