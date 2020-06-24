A monsoon treat: Explore these cycling routes around the country to satiate your wanderlust, and beat the coronavirus blues

The lockdown might have brought your spirits down, but cycling is known to be a real mood lifter considering the endorphins that are released during exercise. (Unsplash )

The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on the world. Right from the economy to social interactions, it seems there is nothing that has not been affected. However, there are a few benefits that have come of it as well. With the absence of automobile traffic, the cyclists have taken to the streets. Whether it is for commute to work or for the benefit of exercise, we are seeing a surge of people opting for biking around rather than take public transport or their cars. Considering how the lockdown has people quarantined inside their homes, cycling seems to be the only reprieve as it has many benefits as a recreational activity as well.

The lockdown might have brought your spirits down, but cycling is known to be a real mood lifter considering the endorphins that are released during exercise. And if this isn’t enough cause to take up cycling, it even has benefits for the environment as the carbon footprint of cycling is non-existent.

As the monsoon sets in, take a look at these picturesque cycling routes to explore that bring you closer to nature, help you maintain physical distance and also appease the travel bug in you that’s been waiting to get out of home:

Mumbai to Daman

Enjoy the 170-kilometre ride form Mumbai to Daman surrounded by tropical forests. Visit some of the best landmarks along the way: the Church of Bom Jesus, the Fort of Moti Daman and Jampore and Devka beaches. The perfect trip to organise with friends or solo!

Mangalore to Goa

Travel south from Goa on National Highway 17 that offers several rest stops along the way located in towns like Kaup, Uduppi and Bhatkal. There are also beaches, temples, and national parks along the way to make your trip memorable.

Manali to Leh

This trip might be for more experienced cyclists due to the challenging mountain terrain and high altitude that stretches for 473 kilometres. The route takes you through the highest motorable road in India. The rocky mountains and valleys that stretch for kilometres at a many, will certainly make for one picturesque trip, that one can enjoy by making pitstops and camping.

Udaipur to Jodhpur

This approximately 7-day cycling trip is a look into some of the most luxurious places in India. The trip will take you through Kumbhalgarh, Ranakpur, Ghanerao, Mithdi Dam, Korta, Bhenswara and Rohet. From Udaipur – the city of lakes to the blue city of Jodhpur, the trip is marked with beautiful scenes.

Chennai to Puducherry

The East Coast Road that connects Chennai to Puducherry hosts some of the best seaside views and tempting beaches along the way. Visiting Auroville along the route is just an added benefit. The 151-kilometre coastal ride is one of he easiest roads to cycle on.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter