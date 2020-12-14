Sections
Abu Dhabi to reopen for foreign tourists amid vaccine optimism

Abu Dhabi is planning to reopen for foreign tourists by early January as it eases down curbs.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 10:49 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kale, Abu Dhabi,

Abu Dhabi is planning to reopen for foreign tourists as it eases down restrictions. (Unsplash)

Abu Dhabi is planning to reopen for international tourists by early January as it eases restrictive measures, looking to recover from the pandemic.

The capital of the United Arab Emirates will allow visitors from a group of countries it deems safe, and that list will be updated every two weeks, according to an official at the Department of Culture and Tourism. The timeline for reopening may change, the official said. Travellers from other countries with a lower safety grade will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

UAE Looks to Domestic Tourism, Desert Winter to Boost Revenue

The UAE registered a China-backed Covid-19 vaccine after finding it had a 86% efficacy rate, paving the way for a full public use and allowing for a reopening of the Gulf nation’s economy.

In an early sign of how the vaccine could be a game-changer, Abu Dhabi also said it will start working with local authorities to resume all activities including economic, tourism and cultural operations.

China State-Backed Covid Vaccine Has 86% Efficacy, UAE Says.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

