Abu Dhabi to reopen for foreign tourists amid vaccine optimism

Abu Dhabi is planning to reopen for international tourists by early January as it eases restrictive measures, looking to recover from the pandemic.

The capital of the United Arab Emirates will allow visitors from a group of countries it deems safe, and that list will be updated every two weeks, according to an official at the Department of Culture and Tourism. The timeline for reopening may change, the official said. Travellers from other countries with a lower safety grade will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

The UAE registered a China-backed Covid-19 vaccine after finding it had a 86% efficacy rate, paving the way for a full public use and allowing for a reopening of the Gulf nation’s economy.

In an early sign of how the vaccine could be a game-changer, Abu Dhabi also said it will start working with local authorities to resume all activities including economic, tourism and cultural operations.

