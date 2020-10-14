Sections
Home / Travel / Ahead of Kumbh 2021, Upper Ganga Canal to close for repairs in Haridwar

Ahead of Kumbh 2021, Upper Ganga Canal to close for repairs in Haridwar

Uttar Pradesh government issues orders for the closure of the Upper Ganga Canal from the midnight of October 15 to midnight of November 15 for repair and maintenance work ahead of Haridwar Kumbh 2021

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 12:35 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India]

Ahead of Haridwar Kumbh 2021, Upper Ganga Canal to close for repairs in Haridwar (Twitter/mehranzaidi)

Upper Ganga Canal will remain closed from the midnight of October 15 to midnight of November 15 for repair and maintenance work ahead of Haridwar Kumbh 2021.

According to a letter sent by the special secretary of Uttar Pradesh Mushtaq Ahmed to Chief Engineer and Head of Irrigation and Water Resources Department of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued orders for the closure of the Upper Ganga Canal and said that it will remain closed from the midnight of October 15 to midnight of November 15.

“During this closure, the works of proposed and under construction ghats for the Kumbh Mela 2021 will be completed, the irrigation department will do the repair work,” the letter stated.

The 2021 Maha Kumbh Mela will be held at Haridwar. The bathing dates for it have already been announced beginning January 14.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik said that between 35 to 50 lakh people are estimated to take the dip in Ganga daily during the Kumbh Mela 2021.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

