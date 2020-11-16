Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Travel / American Air reduces London flights in December over weak demand

American Air reduces London flights in December over weak demand

American Airlines Group Inc. said it’s reducing flights from major U.S. airports to London next month due to low demand, damping hopes that the holiday season would facilitate a recovery in travel.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 10:28 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Jahanvi Gupta, New York

The airline will stop London flights from New York, Chicago and Charlotte, North Carolina, in December. (Unsplash)

American Airlines Group Inc. said it’s reducing flights from major U.S. airports to London next month due to low demand, damping hopes that the holiday season would facilitate a recovery in travel.

The airline will stop London flights from New York, Chicago and Charlotte, North Carolina, in December. Passengers can travel to London via its partner British Airways from Orlando and New York, it said.

“We’re constantly evaluating our network to match supply and demand and have been making regular schedule adjustments since March,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement Sunday. “In an effort to match low demand resulting from coronavirus, we continue to operate a reduced schedule.”

American’s daily passenger service to London is set to resume in January from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport, and three-times a week from Charlotte starting on Jan. 6.

On Friday, President Donald Trump expressed optimism that Pfizer Inc.’s vaccines would soon be granted emergency use authorizations, boosting airline stocks in post-market trading.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Steep decline in daily Covid-19 numbers; recovery rate above 93%
Nov 16, 2020 09:33 IST
JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
Nov 16, 2020 09:56 IST
Covid-19: Home secretary to chair meeting to rework Delhi’s containment strategy today
Nov 16, 2020 09:56 IST
No Chhath Puja celebration near water bodies in Jharkhand
Nov 16, 2020 10:18 IST

latest news

Vaccine optimism makes Asian stocks hit record peak; dampens virus fears
Nov 16, 2020 10:37 IST
Amaal Mallik talks about being trolled by Salman Khan fans
Nov 16, 2020 10:35 IST
Gold hits one-week peak as softer dollar, worsening Covid-19 pandemic lift appeal
Nov 16, 2020 10:36 IST
Oil climbs higher on China, Japan rebound, hopes of OPEC+ supply curb
Nov 16, 2020 10:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.