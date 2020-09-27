Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Travel / Amid IPL 2020 and ‘crazy heat’ of Dubai, Preity Zinta misses ski trip and this throwback picture is proof

Amid IPL 2020 and ‘crazy heat’ of Dubai, Preity Zinta misses ski trip and this throwback picture is proof

Currently in Dubai to support her team Kings XI Punjab at the Indian Premier League 2020, Preity Zinta set fans relating with her travel nostalgia as she shared throwback picture from her ski trip

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 12:31 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Amid IPL 2020 and ‘crazy heat’ of Dubai, Preity Zinta misses ski trip (Instagram/realpz)

This quarantine has been witness to netizens flooding social media with throwback travel pictures amid lockdown and even Bollywood diva Preity Zinta could not hold back her nostalgia. Currently in Dubai to support her team Kings XI Punjab at the Indian Premier League 2020, Preity Zinta set fans relating as she shared a cool throwback picture from her earlier ski trip.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor gave fans a sneak-peek into her adventure trip in the old normal when flocking the snow-capped mountains and being cosy together did not have health repercussions. The picture features the 45-year-old star in sub-zero temperatures of a mountain with sunlight filtering through the trees and making the snow behind her sparkle.

Dressed in all black ski suit including ski jacket, a pair of salopette or ski pants, a pair of ski gloves, a helmet and ski goggles, the Kal Ho Na Ho star completed the look with a pair of sturdy shoes. Holding on to ski bindings and ski poles, Preity flashed her million dollar smile for the camera as she posed from below the snow-capped mountain slope.

She captioned the picture, “This crazy heat is making me miss my ski trips. Cannot wait for winter #flashbackfriday #snow #ski #smile #ting (sic).”



 

Keeping fans regularly updated with her test results from the hotel, Preity finally ended the mandatory quarantine in Dubai where she is attending IPL 2020 as co-owner of the team Kings XI Punjab. She wrapped up the quarantine only after she was tested negative thrice for coronavirus.

Earlier, Preity had shared how it felt so strange to watch the match in an empty stadium.

 

Despite it being a home game, the thirteenth season of the league is being hosted in the United Arab Emirates following all protocols amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi focuses on storytelling; hails passage of farm bills
Sep 27, 2020 11:45 IST
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
Sep 27, 2020 11:26 IST
China gives ‘unproven’ vaccine to thousands under ‘secrecy’ pact
Sep 27, 2020 11:52 IST
Highlights: ‘India has a glorious tradition of storytelling’, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Sep 27, 2020 12:24 IST

latest news

Launch of India-specific vehicles remains on track for Volkswagen group despite Covid-19 challenge
Sep 27, 2020 12:13 IST
Slow-motion video of tennis racquet has netizens hooked. Watch to know why
Sep 27, 2020 12:02 IST
Canada think-tank defends report linking Pak to Khalistan separatism
Sep 27, 2020 12:01 IST
KXIP Predicted XI vs RR: Kings XI Punjab to stick with winning combination
Sep 27, 2020 12:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.