Sections
Home / Travel / As coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease, Thailand’s reopening is ‘same-same but different’

As coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease, Thailand’s reopening is ‘same-same but different’

As Thailand’s daily tally of new COVID-19 cases has fallen to single digits most days over the past two weeks, authorities continue to ease restrictions put in place to combat the pandemic.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 15:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Women wearing protective face masks and dressed in traditional costumes visit Wat Chaiwatthanaram after the Thai government eased isolation measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the city of Ayutthaya Historical Park, Thailand, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha (REUTERS)

As Thailand’s daily tally of new COVID-19 cases has fallen to single digits most days over the past two weeks, authorities continue to ease restrictions put in place to combat the pandemic.

Previous routines are both familiar and new as Thais return to daily life.

Buddhist monks are in streets at dawn collecting alms, having added face masks to their garb. Businesses such as shopping malls have reopened, checking customers for fevers and dispensing sanitizing gel for their convenient use. Food courts and restaurants serve up their usual spicy delights, but diners must keep their distance from one another.

It’s a case of “same-same but different,” as a saying popular with locals and tourists goes.



Thailand’s parliament approves $58 bln economic package to ease virus impact

Thailand’s parliament passed a 1.9 trillion baht ($58 billion) economic support package on Sunday to ease the impact of the coronavirus.

The legislation, comprising three bills, include a government plan to borrow 1 trillion baht and central bank measures worth another 900 billion baht in soft loans and support for corporate bonds.

Of the 1 trillion baht of borrowing, 600 billion baht will be for public heath works and relief measures, and the rest for rebuilding the economy and job creation.

The bills must next be approved by the upper house Senate, which is expected to convene in early June, before they can become law.

The latest steps follow billions of dollars of stimulus measures introduced earlier this year to cope with the impact of the coronavirus on the Thai economy, which is heading into a recession.

Thailand began this month to gradually ease some restrictions introduced to contain the virus. More businesses classified as medium to high risks, including cinemas and gyms, will be allowed to reopen on Monday.

Thailand’s central bank has said it expects the economy to sharply contract this year as the pandemic hit businesses and households.

Thailand reported four new coronavirus cases on Sunday. The country has confirmed 3,081 cases and 57 deaths since the outbreak began in January.

(With inputs for Associated Press and Reuters.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Railways first isolation coach deployed in Delhi to aid treatment of Covid-19 patients’: Official
Jun 01, 2020 16:58 IST
‘2020 is just awful’: WWE community mourns death of wrestling star
Jun 01, 2020 16:49 IST
Manipur handloom authority urges textile ministry to stop production of traditional cloth in UP
Jun 01, 2020 16:47 IST
More than just a manicure, nail art on budget this season
Jun 01, 2020 16:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.