Belgium to close borders for UK to prevent importing new coronavirus strain

A new and more infectious strain of the novel coronavirus has been detected in the United Kingdom and as a result Belgium has banned all travel from Britain. Belgium is the second country, after Netherlands, to take such a step.

Dec 20, 2020

Brussels

Belgium bars travel from UK over new coronavirus strain (Reuters)

Belgium will close its borders to planes and trains coming from the United Kingdom to prevent importing a new strain of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Alexander de Croo told the VRT broadcaster on Sunday.

The ban on incoming travel from Britain covers Eurostar services via the Channel Tunnel and will take effect for at least 24 hours from midnight on Sunday, VRT said.

Belgium was also in touch with France over road transit passengers from Britain, VRT said, a day after the neighbouring Netherlands also banned flights carrying passengers from Britain over coronavirus.

Britain on Saturday tightened its Covid-19 restrictions, saying a new strain of the virus was responsible for spiralling infection numbers.

