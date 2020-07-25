Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Travel / Brazil’s Sao Paulo pushes back Carnival as coronavirus cases keep soaring

Brazil’s Sao Paulo pushes back Carnival as coronavirus cases keep soaring

Sao Paulo, the biggest city in South America, postponed its 2021 Carnival celebrations on the same day that Formula One scrapped its next planned race. Carnival, a traditional multi-day holiday known for its colourful parades and raucous revelry, takes places in hundreds of cities throughout Latin America’s largest nation.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 15:12 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Sao Paulo

Representational image of a samba dancer during the 2018 Sao Paulo carnival (YouTube)

Sao Paulo, the biggest city in South America, postponed its 2021 Carnival celebrations on the same day that Formula One scrapped its next planned race here, underlying the enduring effects policymakers expect the coronavirus pandemic to have on Brazil.

Carnival, a traditional multi-day holiday known for its colourful parades and raucous revelry, takes places in hundreds of cities throughout Latin America’s largest nation.

While the celebrations, originally scheduled for February, are more traditionally associated with Rio de Janeiro and cities in the country’s northeast, Sao Paulo’s Carnival has grown significantly in recent years.

In a Friday news conference, Sao Paulo Mayor Bruno Covas said possible revised dates included late May and July. June was unlikely, he said, as the separate festival of Sao Joao do Nordeste is scheduled for that month.



Earlier in the day, Formula One officials scrapped the November 2020 race in Sao Paulo, along with the body’s three other stops in the Americas, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil registered another 1,156 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 85,238. There are now over 2.3 million confirmed cases in Brazil, making it one of the hardest hit nations in the world.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

To hike milk yield, Tripura to adopt sex-sorted artificial insemination of cattle
Jul 25, 2020 15:57 IST
Márquez back on bike 4 days after surgery on broken arm
Jul 25, 2020 15:53 IST
Maulana Azad Medical College doctors move Delhi High Court seeking degree certificates
Jul 25, 2020 15:52 IST
Nafisa Ali Sodhi: Our 65 plus politicians are working, so why target actors
Jul 25, 2020 15:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.