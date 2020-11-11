Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Travel / Britain to stagger holiday travel for students

Britain to stagger holiday travel for students

Britain is planning a strategy to get hundreds of thousands of university students home for Christmas without sparking a new upsurge in coronavirus cases.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 19:16 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, London

Scientists say students travelling from their hometowns to colleges in September was one of the drivers of the current wave of Covid-19 in the U.K. (Pixabay)

Britain is planning a strategy to get hundreds of thousands of university students home for Christmas without sparking a new upsurge in coronavirus cases.

Scientists say students travelling from their hometowns to colleges in September was one of the drivers of the current wave of Covid-19 in the U.K. There have been multiple campus outbreaks, with students confined to residences and group activities cancelled.

The British government said Wednesday that it plans to stagger students’ departures at the end of term to avoid a mass exodus. They want universities in England to send students home over a nine-day period after the current four-week lockdown in England ends on December 2.

As many students as possible will get rapid-results Covid-19 tests before they travel, the government said -- though it was unclear exactly how many would be tested.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries said “the mass movement of students across the country at the end of term presents a really significant challenge within the Covid-19 response,” but that the measures would reduce the risk.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are likely to bring in similar measures.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Not only because BJP won...’: PM Modi congratulates India
Nov 11, 2020 19:43 IST
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
Nov 11, 2020 19:46 IST
LIVE: No repolling in any centre, peaceful voting hallmark of this Bihar election, says PM Modi
Nov 11, 2020 19:45 IST
‘NDA would have won regardless,’ says Owaisi on ‘vote katwa’ jibe
Nov 11, 2020 18:11 IST

latest news

IPL 2020: ‘MI once asked SRH for a trade of Rashid Khan’, reveals Tom Moody
Nov 11, 2020 19:43 IST
Hedy Lamarr: Actress, inventor who paved the way for Wi-Fi
Nov 11, 2020 19:39 IST
Combination of air pollution, Covid-19 can cause more severe disease
Nov 11, 2020 19:34 IST
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
Nov 11, 2020 19:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.