Canada launches pilot programme to test travellers for Covid-19 upon entry

The Canadian government in conjunction with Alberta are launching a pilot programme looking to cut down quarantine time for international travellers by testing for Covid-19.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 11:12 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Ottawa [Canada]

The Canadian government in conjunction with Alberta are launching a pilot programme looking to cut down quarantine time for international travellers by testing for Covid-19 at the point of entry, the Department of Intergovernmental Affairs said in a statement.

“A joint pilot programme from the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada - the first of its kind in the country - will safely test an alternative to the current 14-day quarantine requirement for international travellers while continuing to protect Canadians from Covid-19,” the statement said Thursday.

Starting on November 2, international travellers entering Canada at the Coutts land border crossing between Sweet Grass, Montana and Coutts, Alberta and the Calgary International Airport in will receive a Covid-19 test upon entry and will be allowed to receive leave quarantine if the results come back negative. The new regime will be conditional upon a second negative test six or seven days after arrival

In mid-March, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the government is halting the entry of most foreign citizens into Canada.

