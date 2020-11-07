Sections
Coronavirus: Britain bans entry to all travellers from Denmark

Britain said on Saturday it was immediately banning entry to visitors from Denmark in response to concern over outbreaks of coronavirus on Danish mink farms.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 16:47 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, London

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, flies over Boeing flags as it lands after a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. (Representational) (REUTERS)

Denmark has announced strict new lockdown rules and a nationwide mink cull after authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in the animals. Britain initially responded by announcing on Thursday that all travellers arriving from the country would be required to self-isolate on arrival.

Now, after receiving further information from Danish health officials, it has imposed a total ban on arrivals from Denmark, with the exception of hauliers and freight.

“Visitors arriving into the UK from Denmark will not be permitted entry into the UK,” British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter.

“This decision to act quickly follows on from health authorities in Denmark reporting widespread outbreaks of coronavirus in mink farms.”

Britain’s transport department said all non-British nationals or resident travellers who have been in or transited through Denmark in the last 14 days would be denied entry.

It said the ban would be reviewed after a week.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

