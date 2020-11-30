Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Travel / Coronavirus: Canada extends travel restrictions for those entering the country

Coronavirus: Canada extends travel restrictions for those entering the country

Canada will extend its restrictions for all travelers entering the country, except from the United States, until Jan. 21, the government said on Sunday, in a move to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 09:26 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Canada

Representational image (Unsplash)

Canada will extend its restrictions for all travelers entering the country, except from the United States, until Jan. 21, the government said on Sunday, in a move to limit the spread of COVID-19. Restrictions for U.S. citizens and foreign nationals arriving from the United States will continue until Dec. 21 and may be extended at that time, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said in a statement.

Canada said it is also amending its order and creating a framework for considering applications from sport organizations seeking to hold International Single Sport Events.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Nov 30, 2020 09:46 IST
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Nov 30, 2020 10:23 IST
Covid-19 restrictions in Tamil Nadu to continue till Dec 30
Nov 30, 2020 10:27 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 tally drops to 38,772; total recoveries nearing 8.9 million
Nov 30, 2020 10:04 IST

latest news

Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple on Guru Nanak Jayanti
Nov 30, 2020 10:43 IST
‘One guy cannot win you the game’, Harbhajan backs Kohli after India’s loss
Nov 30, 2020 10:43 IST
Support for Suga in Japan slides as Covid-19 wave worsens
Nov 30, 2020 10:41 IST
Covid: Rajasthan imposes night curfew between Dec 1 and 31 in 13 districts
Nov 30, 2020 10:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.