Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Travel / Coronavirus: France’s Saint-Tropez resort makes masks mandatory outdoors, to fine $160 for not complying

Coronavirus: France’s Saint-Tropez resort makes masks mandatory outdoors, to fine $160 for not complying

The glamorous French Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez is requiring face masks outdoors starting Saturday, threatening to sober the mood in a place renowned for high-end, free-wheeling summer beach parties.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 18:37 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Saint Tropez France

Municipal police watch that pedestrians wear the mandatory facemasks in Saint-Tropez, southern France, Saturday Aug 8, 2020. The glamorous French Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez is requiring face masks outdoors starting Saturday, threatening to sober the mood in a place renowned for high-end, free-wheeling summer beach parties. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) (AP)

The glamorous French Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez is requiring face masks outdoors starting Saturday, threatening to sober the mood in a place renowned for high-end, free-wheeling summer beach parties.

More cities and towns, especially in tourist areas, are imposing mask requirements as France’s coronavirus infections creep up again, with more than 2,000 new cases reported on Friday — the biggest single-day rise since May.

The uptick corresponds with France’s summer holidays, when vacationers head off in droves, often to seashores, for festive gatherings with family and friends.

As of Saturday, wearing a mask outdoors is also compulsory in some crowded parts of Marseille, France’s second-largest city.



Paris is expected to announce similar measures in the coming days.

Municipal police give facemasks to pedestrians in Saint-Tropez, southern France, Saturday Aug 8, 2020. ( AP )

In Saint-Tropez’s famed resort, a top spot for the international jet set, several restaurants had to close for two weeks after some staff tested positive for the virus.

The area where mask-wearing is mandatory includes the picturesque port, the open-air farmers market and the narrow streets of the old town lined with chic shops and art galleries.

A 135-euro ($159) fine applies to those who don’t comply. The measure does not apply to children under 11.

France has already made mask-wearing mandatory in all indoor public spaces nationwide.

Health authorities on Friday reported 9,330 new cases this week and said the virus is increasingly spreading ‘’especially among young adults.’’ More than 593,600 tests were carried out during the week.

France has reported a total of more than 30,300 deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Activist Rehana Fathima surrenders before police
Aug 08, 2020 18:55 IST
65-year-old civilian killed as Pak shells LoC villages in Poonch
Aug 08, 2020 18:54 IST
J&K chief secretary triggers political row, says none cried at politicians’ detention
Aug 08, 2020 18:51 IST
Rajasthan CM Gehlot approves recruitment proposal for over 7,000 government posts
Aug 08, 2020 18:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.