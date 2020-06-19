Sections
Disneyland Hong Kong reopens after Covid-19 cases drop, consumers using less cash

Hong Kong Disneyland has officially reopened after a major drop in coronavirus cases in the Chinese territory on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 11:16 IST

By Associated Press | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Associated Press

The iconic cartoon characters Minnie and Mickey Mouse walk with the visitors at the Hong Kong Disneyland on Thursday, June 18, 2020. (AP)

Hong Kong Disneyland has officially reopened after a major drop in coronavirus cases in the Chinese territory on Thursday. Advance reservations will be required and only limited attendance will be allowed at the park, one of the pillars of Hong Kong’s crucial tourism industry. Social distancing measures are being implemented in lines, at restaurants, on rides and at shops, and also avoiding mixing together different families, while cleaning and disinfecting will be increased.Visitors will have their temperatures checked at the entrance and be required to wear masks at all times inside the park, except when eating and drinking. The theme park closed temporarily at the end of January due to the coronavirus outbreak, and is the second Disney-themed park to re-open worldwide, after Shanghai Disneyland.

Hong Kong, a city of 7.5 million, has recorded just 1,120 cases and four deaths from COVID-19, but the impact on the financial hub’s economy that relies heavily on international travel and visitors from China has been severe.

Most visitors from outside the territory are still barred from entering and Disneyland said anyone who has travelled outside Hong Kong within the previous two weeks will be asked to rescheduled their visit. Disney is planning to reopen its parks in California and Florida next month.

