Coronavirus Outbreak
Travel / Coronavirus: Lebanon reimposes COVID-19 restrictions as infections spike

Coronavirus: Lebanon reimposes COVID-19 restrictions as infections spike

Lebanon reimposed severe COVID-19 restrictions on Monday for the next two weeks, shutting places of worship, cinemas, bars, nightclubs, sports events and popular markets, after a sharp rise in infections.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 18:36 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Reuters

People wear face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they sit in a public bus, in Beirut, Lebanon July 28, 2020. (REUTERS)

Shops, private companies, banks and educational institutions would be permitted to open, but only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with a near total lockdown in place Thursday through Monday until Aug 10. This week’s lockdown coincides with the Eid al-Adha holiday when Muslims normally hold large gatherings.

People walk as they wear face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beirut, Lebanon July 28, 2020. ( REUTERS )

Officials said they were alarmed by a spike in cases in recent days, with at least 132 new infections and eight deaths confirmed in the last 24 hours. Lebanon has recorded just 51 deaths from the coronavirus since February.

“We have to go back a step back and work with determination as though the pandemic has now begun,” Minister of Health Hamad Hassan was quoted in state media as saying. “We have to work more seriously to avoid a medical humanitarian catastrophe.”



A man lies on the ground as he wears a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beirut, Lebanon July 28, 2020. ( REUTERS )

Beirut’s airport, land border crossings with Syria and sea ports would be kept open, as well as medical institutions, industrial and agricultural firms and critical government functions.

Those arriving from high risk countries would be held in quarantine for 48 hours until they receive the results of a coronavirus test. Those arriving from other areas would be expected to quarantine at home.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

