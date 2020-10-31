Sections
Coronavirus pandemic: WHO expert says Covid-19 tests should play bigger role in international travel

Covid tests should be more widely used in international travel than quarantines, the chair of the World Health Organization’s Emergency Committee, Didier Houssin, said on Friday

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 19:09 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Geneva

FILE PHOTO: A man pushes a baggage cart wearing a mandatory face mask as a "Healthy Airport" initiative is launched for travel, taking into account social distancing protocols to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 23, 2020. (REUTERS)

Covid tests should be more widely used in international travel than quarantines, the chair of the World Health Organization’s Emergency Committee, Didier Houssin, said on Friday. Top emergency expert Mike Ryan earlier said that travelling was now “relatively safe” with a “relatively low” risk. He also said it was difficult to do scientific work on the origin of the virus, first identified in China last December, in a “politically intoxicated” environment.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

