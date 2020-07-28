Sections
Home / Travel / Covid-19 pandemic: Belgium introduces new social distancing measures

Covid-19 pandemic: Belgium introduces new social distancing measures

The new measures, which include lowering crowd limits at public events to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors, could be sufficient to avoid further restrictions and to ensure children can return to school en masse in September.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 14:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma, Hindustan Times Delhi

Belgian residents are currently allowed to meet with 15 different people. The measures don’t apply to children under the age of 12. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

Belgium’s prime minister has unveiled a set of drastic social distancing measures aimed at avoiding a new general lockdown amid a surge of Covid-19 infections.

Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said that from next Wednesday contacts outside family circles will be limited to the same five people over the next four weeks. Belgian residents are currently allowed to meet with 15 different people. The measures don’t apply to children under the age of 12.

Wilmes said the new measures — which also include lowering crowd limits at public events to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors — could be sufficient to avoid further restrictions and to ensure children can return to school en masse in September.

Wilmes exhorted people to get back to working remotely when possible, and said shoppers should run errands alone from now on and limit the time they spend in stores to 30 minutes.



After a sharp decline of infections, Belgium has witnessed a surge in the number of confirmed cases over the past three weeks, especially in Antwerp province.

A Belgian retirement home, Jardins de Picardie, were able to soothe themselves when they were allowed to see their loved ones and embrace them through a ‘hug curtain’, installed at the nursing home on June 14.

Several European nations revised their travel advisory when heading to Spain. Under the government’s latest measures dated July 24, “the whole of Lleida province in Catalonia and Huesca province in Aragon are on a red list of areas where travel is prohibited and that require a quarantine for returning travellers,” according to a Reuters report. The country also an orange list of regions, including Catalonia, Aragon, La Rioja, Estremadura, Navarra and the Basque country. Travellers from these regions are recommended to take a test and self-quarantine.

For the vacation-deprived Belgians, Dutch artist Dre Wapenaar created ‘tree tents’, a tear drop-shaped tent hanging from a tree, that people could rent and vacay while ensuring social distancing.

Mandatory face masks

Face masks were made compulsory 2 weeks ago in Belgium’s shops, cinemas, entertainment venues and other indoor spaces. The ruling on mandatory use of masks was in place previously on public transportation, but now has been extended to convention centres, places of worship, museums, libraries and more.

Australia, Belgium, Greece, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal have advised people to keep 1.5m apart to ensure social distancing measures aren’t violated.

-- with inputs from Associated Press

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

North Korean officials abused repatriated women: UN Report
Jul 28, 2020 15:57 IST
Rajasthan 10th RBSE Result 2020 declared at rajresults.nic.in
Jul 28, 2020 15:57 IST
Title look of Karnan released on Dhanush’s birthday, see poster
Jul 28, 2020 15:57 IST
Heart inflammation observed in recently recovered Covid-19 patients
Jul 28, 2020 15:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.