Home / Travel / Covid-19 pandemic: Saudi Arabia suspends travel to and from India, Brazil and Argentina due to rising coronavirus cases

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday suspended air travel to and from India, Brazil and Argentina, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, people with travel history to any of the mentioned countries 14 days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom, have also been barred.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 15:27 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Riyadh Saudi Arabia

In this file photo taken on June 14, 2018 Muslim worshippers gather at the Grand Mosque in Islam's holiest city of Mecca as Muslims perform the Umrah or lesser pilgrimages. Saudi Arabia will gradually resume the year-round umrah pilgrimage for Muslims from October 4, the interior ministry said on September 23, 2020 seven months after it was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday suspended air travel to and from India, Brazil and Argentina, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, people with travel history to any of the mentioned countries 14 days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom, have also been barred. “Suspending travel to and from the following countries (India, Brazil, and Argentina) including any person who has been in any of the mentioned countries in the last (14) days prior to their arrival to the Kingdom,” General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

However, those who have official government invitations are excluded.

According to the Johns Hopkins Unversity, there are 330,798 COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

