Covid-19 pandemic: Switzerland may add France to coronavirus quarantine list

The Swiss government is weighing its options regarding the Covid-19 situation in France and hasn’t yet decided whether to place it on a list of risky countries requiring quarantines for travellers.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 21:45 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Bloomberg

Representational image. (Unsplash)

“Nothing will happen for now, we’re still analyzing” the situation, Interior Minister Alain Berset said at a press conference on Wednesday, adding that a decision could be made in a few days’ time.

Adding neighbouring France to the quarantine list would make life very difficult for Switzerland’s businesses and hospitals, which rely on foreign labour. Some 332,000 people commute across the border to work in Switzerland, with the biggest concentration in the Geneva region.

