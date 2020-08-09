Sections
Covid-19: Paris imposes face masks for outdoor markets, River Seine strollers

France has made it compulsory to wear a face mask in closed public spaces such as shops and banks since July 21, and Paris joins a growing list of cities ordering people to wear masks in busy zones outdoors, including Toulouse, Lille and Biarritz.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 19:54 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma, Paris

People cool off next to a fountain near the Eiffel Tower as a heatwave rolls over Paris, France, August 8, 2020. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

Parisians and holidaymakers strolling along the banks of the River Seine or browsing open-air markets in Paris must wear a face mask from Monday after authorities imposed new measures to curb a rise in coronavirus infections.

The order, which applies to people aged 11 and over, covers busy outdoor areas in the French capital, although tourist sites such as the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe and Champs-Elysees boulevard were not listed.

Data showed the virus had begun circulating more widely in Paris and its lower-income suburbs since mid-July.

The rate of positive tests in the greater Paris region now stood at 2.4% compared with a national average of 1.6%, it said.



People wearing protective masks walk near the Louvre Museum as France reinforces mask-wearing as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the country, in Paris, France August 6, 2020. ( REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo )

After tough lockdown measures slowed infection rates, many European countries are now watching new clusters flare up after easing restrictions to try to limit the economic damage and alleviate public frustration.

France has made it compulsory to wear a face mask in closed public spaces such as shops and banks since July 21, and Paris joins a growing list of cities ordering people to wear masks in busy zones outdoors, including Toulouse, Lille and Biarritz.

Those breaching the order face a fine of 135 euros. The penalty rises to six months in prison for anyone violating it more than three times in the space of a month. The Paris order will last a month.

The number of people in France infected with coronavirus rose by 2,288 on Friday, a new post-lockdown high.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

