Sections
Home / Travel / Covid-19: Safety measures against virus hitting Spain’s tourism sector

Covid-19: Safety measures against virus hitting Spain’s tourism sector

Britain, France, Ireland and other countries have imposed safety measures to limit travel to Spain, which is hurting the country’s tourism, a key factor towards its economy.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 19:20 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma, London

A cobbled street in Spain. (Unsplash)

Britain and several other European countries have imposed measures to limit travel to Spain, fearing the spread of the coronavirus. Following are some of the main restrictions and advice on taking holidays in Spain:

BRITAIN - The British government announced late on July 25 it was imposing a 14-day quarantine on travellers returning from Spain, with the move coming into effect just hours later. It also advised against all but essential travel to mainland Spain.

FRANCE - The government advised citizens on July 24 not to travel to Catalonia. The border with Spain remains open, but Prime Minister Jean Castex said he was in talks with the Spanish government to reduce traffic flows.

NORWAY - Norway announced a 10-day quarantine on July 24, to take effect the following day, for people arriving from Spain.



IRELAND - The government announced a “green list” of countries on July 22 for whom a 14-day quarantine requirement for travellers was lifted, but it did not include Spain, so the quarantine requirement still stands for travellers from there.

BELGIUM - Under the government’s latest measures on July 24, the whole of Lleida province in Catalonia and Huesca province in Aragon are on a red list of areas where travel is prohibited and that require a quarantine for returning travellers.

Belgium also has an orange list of regions, travellers from which are recommended to take a test and self-quarantine. As of July 24 that includes Catalonia, Aragon, La Rioja, Estremadura, Navarra and the Basque country.

GERMANY - As of July 24 the government has advised people against travel to a few areas designated high-risk in Spain, but has not imposed a ban or quarantine. The areas are part of Lleida province including the city of Lleida, and the city of Zaragoza.

NETHERLANDS - The government advised citizens on July 25 not to travel to the city of Lleida and surrounding areas except when absolutely necessary. For the rest of Spain it says travellers need to be acutely aware of health risks, but has not imposed restrictions.

POLAND – As of July 26, the government recommends avoiding non-essential travel to Catalonia.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dybala’s injury not as serious as thought, could face Lyon
Jul 27, 2020 19:53 IST
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Jul 27, 2020 19:46 IST
AAI Recruitment 2020: 180 vacancies for Junior Assistant notified, selection through GATE 2019 scores
Jul 27, 2020 19:42 IST
Union govt paid Rs 1.65 lakh crore GST compensation to states in FY20: Fin Min
Jul 27, 2020 19:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.