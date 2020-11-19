Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Travel / Covid-19: South Korea’s Gwangju City toughens social distancing rules amid spike in coronavirus cases

Covid-19: South Korea’s Gwangju City toughens social distancing rules amid spike in coronavirus cases

From limiting 100 people in rallies and demonstrations, to food businesses distancing tables at least 1 meter (3.3 feet) from one another or alternatively filling every other table or installing shields between them, Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province of South Korea increases social distancing rules in addition to mandatory face masks

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 12:59 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Seoul [South Korea]

South Korea’s capital region, Gwangju City toughen social distancing rules (Twitter/hoteldealphuket)

The Seoul metropolitan area and the southern city of Gwangju have adopted regulations to enforce stricter social distancing amid a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, social distancing level in Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province was increased to Level 1.5 (South Korea uses a 5-tier scheme with 0.5 intervals, with 1 being the lowest), meaning that concrete measurable social distancing rules will be imposed in addition to mandatory face masks.

Food businesses will have to distance tables at least 1 meter (3.3 feet) from one another or alternatively fill every other table or install shields between them. Other entertainment businesses will have to reduce the occupancy to one person per 4 square meters (43 square feet).

Rallies and demonstrations, as well as “high-risk” mass assembly such as where people sing or chant, will be limited to 100 people.



Businesses and rally organizers violating the new social distancing regulations will be fined 3 million won ($2,700), while people not wearing masks in public will face an up to 100,000-won fine.

The new rules will take effect in Gwangju beginning from Thursday and in Incheon beginning from Monday for an initial period of two weeks.

The daily increase in the number of coronavirus cases in South Korea had kept between 60-150 since mid-October, but spiked almost threefold over the past several days. On Wednesday, 313 new cases were confirmed, the highest daily increment since late August.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Nov 19, 2020 13:41 IST
‘You were shaken out of slumber’: High Court raps Delhi govt over Covid-19 surge
Nov 19, 2020 13:27 IST
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Nov 19, 2020 11:53 IST
Fadnavis hits out at MVA government, calls it anti-development
Nov 19, 2020 12:07 IST

latest news

‘Major terror strike’ foiled, security forces gun down 4 JeM terrorists in Jammu’s Nagrota
Nov 19, 2020 13:53 IST
Diabetes, hypertension may increase risk of Covid-19 brain complications
Nov 19, 2020 13:50 IST
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine ‘encouraging’ for older age groups
Nov 19, 2020 13:49 IST
UPSESSB cancels advertisement to recruit 15,508 teachers
Nov 19, 2020 13:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.