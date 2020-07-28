Sections
Home / Travel / Covid-19 travel: Summer vacation, easing of travel rules instil hope towards business jet rebound

Covid-19 travel: Summer vacation, easing of travel rules instil hope towards business jet rebound

Commercial and business aviation are both seeing improved domestic traffic this summer. But private flights, which carry smaller groups and promise wealthy passengers less risk of exposure to the coronavirus, have generally fared better than commercial airlines since the start of the pandemic.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 07:58 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma, London

Business jet makers are waiting to see if the revival in flights could eventually lead to new orders. Representational Image) (Unsplash)

A pick-up in leisure trips and easing European travel restrictions are driving demand for business jet flights this summer, fuelling cautious hopes for a rebound in an industry hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, executives and forecasters said.

Commercial and business aviation are both seeing improved domestic traffic this summer. But private flights, which carry smaller groups and promise wealthy passengers less risk of exposure to the coronavirus, have generally fared better than commercial airlines since the start of the pandemic.

US business aviation traffic is down around 20% year to date through July 19 on an annual basis, compared to a decline in U.S. commercial airline traffic of 48% over the same period, according to FlightAware data.

Adam Twidell, chief executive at Private Fly, a global booking service for charter flights, said his company’s booking levels are around 80% of last year’s mark in Europe, and over 100% in the U.S., helped by inquiries from new passengers.



ALSO READ: Boat buyers seek recreation while safely socially distancing amid pandemic

New customers, including those who normally fly first class on airlines, now make up around 60% of the company’s flight bookings compared with around a quarter normally.

“We know that a considerable number of them have not flown privately before,” Twidell said.

Private jet charter VistaJet said it recorded a 153% increase for European departures between May and June and expects a similar increase for July.

Green shoots

Business aviation flights in Europe could be down just 10% this summer compared with the same period a year earlier, helped by pent-up leisure travel demand and limited selection of commercial flights, said Richard Koe, managing director of data research and consulting company WINGX Advance GmbH. By comparison, European flights were down 15% in July and 30% in June on an annual basis, Koe said.

But industry executives cautioned that the green shoots of demand for private aviation will only continue into the fall if there is a pick-up in company travel.

“Personal travel is the driving force on both continents at the moment as business travel continues to be down significantly,” said Patrick Gallagher, a marketing executive for Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s NetJets, which is seeing improved European demand following the easing of travel restrictions last month.

“Relaxation in travel restrictions certainly played a part in that, but the seasonality of demand in Europe also led to the later, steeper recovery,” he said.

Business jet makers are waiting to see if the revival in flights could eventually lead to new orders. For now, charters are using existing fleets to meet demand.

While jet makers are seeing little appetite for new plane sales, firm orders are not being canceled, which points to some stability, two industry sources said.

Business jet makers, like General Dynamics Corp’s Gulfstream Aerospace, Textron Aviation and Bombardier , have cut jobs and some forecasters expect a 30% decline in deliveries this year.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2020 to be declared today, 11 lakh students to get their results
Jul 28, 2020 08:20 IST
26 Rohingya Muslims feared drowned found hiding on Malaysian islet
Jul 28, 2020 08:16 IST
Bengal’s ginger farmers reap profit as sales shoot during Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 28, 2020 08:12 IST
Amitabh reveals Aaradhya asked him not to cry, said, ‘you’ll be home soon’
Jul 28, 2020 08:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.