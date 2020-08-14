Covid-19: Travellers from Croatia, Greece, Malta, Spain arriving in Italy to be tested for coronavirus

The new rules, issued earlier this week, will last until September 7. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

Italy has ordered mandatory coronavirus testing for all travellers coming in from Croatia, Greece, Malta and Spain. The Italian government also banned all visitors from Colombia, in order to curb the resurgence of new infections.

The new rules, issued earlier this week, will last until September 7. Health Minister Roberto Speranza told AFP, “We must continue to be cautious in order to protect the results obtained thanks to sacrifices made by all in recent months.”

Authorities are also worried as owing to the summer season and people vacationing abroad, the virus infections might be on a rise. Another probable cause is when people head out to beaches or outdoorsy locations including parties or festivals to beat the heat.

The Instituto Superiore di Sanita said Italy was in a transitional phase “with a progressive worsening trend.”

It also said that the recent infections from early August showed “important warning signs for a possible increase in transmission” of Covid-19.

As per the new rules, travellers arriving at an airport, port or border can choose to either get a test on the spot, or present a certificate obtained within the last 72 hours which shows they have tested negative for Covid-19.

Other options include choosing to carry out a test within two days of entering Italy, but will have to stay in quarantine until the test results arrive.

Anyone who tests positive, including asymptomatic cases, must report to the local health authorities.

Over 251,000 people have been infected by coronavirus and more than 35,000 have died in Italy, once of the worst affected countries in Europe. Over 13,000 people are currently known to be infected.

The global death toll from Covid-19 passed 750,000 on Thursday, with some countries tightening controls as caseloads once again rise.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter