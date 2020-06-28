Sections
Home / Travel / Covid-19: Tunisia reopens borders to tourists after curbing spread of coronavirus

Covid-19: Tunisia reopens borders to tourists after curbing spread of coronavirus

Tunisia reopened its land, sea and air borders for the first time in more than three months after it announced it had brought the coronavirus outbreak under control.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 10:31 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma, Tunis

The pandemic has severely impacted the tourism sector, which contributes nearly 10% of gross domestic product and is a key source of foreign currency. (Unsplash)

Tunisia reopened its land, sea and air borders for the first time in more than three months on Saturday after it announced it had brought the coronavirus outbreak under control.

Some operations restarted at Tunis-Carthage airport, with flights to Rome, Geneva and Paris scheduled to depart.

The government ended all restrictions on movement and businesses after Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on June 14 that Tunisia had won the battle against the spread of the virus.

However, the pandemic has severely impacted the tourism sector, which contributes nearly 10% of gross domestic product and is a key source of foreign currency.



Tourism revenue in the first five months of 2020 have declined by about 50% compared with the same period in 2019 as hotels and resorts have been left empty as a result of lockdowns and border closures.

Latest figures show that Tunisia has had 1,064 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 50 deaths.

The North African country’s economy is expected to shrink as much as 7% this year due to the impact of the pandemic, the worst recession in nearly 60 years, investment minister Slim Azzabi has said.

Unemployment will increase by 275,000, according a government study in partnership with the United Nations, he added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Varun goes shirtless in new pic, has funny reply when asked who clicked it
Jun 28, 2020 10:24 IST
Carlyle buys 20% stake in Piramal Pharma businesses
Jun 28, 2020 10:20 IST
Tunisia reopens borders to tourists after curbing spread of coronavirus
Jun 28, 2020 10:31 IST
Covid-19 state tally: Delhi crosses 80,000-mark, 3 states have less than 500 cases
Jun 28, 2020 10:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.