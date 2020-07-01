Czech, please! At 500-metre table, Prague citizens see coronavirus out with dinner at Charles Bridge

Sections
On the eve of the easing of yet more restrictions imposed since March to curb the spread of the COVID-19 illness, people filled the bridge, a landmark that runs between historic Prague quarters on the banks of the Vltava river.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 11:23 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Prague

Residents dine at a 500-metre-long table spanning across the length of the medieval Charles Bridge as restrictions ease following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic June 30, 2020. (REUTERS)

“The bridge is a good metaphor, different people can gather,” said Ondrej Kobza, who organised the event.

Residents dine at a 500-metre-long table spanning across the length of the medieval Charles Bridge as restrictions ease following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic June 30, 2020. ( REUTERS )

The event “is a kind of celebration, to show that we are not afraid, that we go out and we won’t be stuck at home,” he said, noting that the dinner was only possible because there were hardly any tourists now.

Organizers prepare a 500-metre-long table spanning across the length of the medieval Charles Bridge as restrictions ease following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic June 30, 2020. ( REUTERS )

The guests were invited to share among themselves the meals and drinks they brought.



Acrobats perform as residents dine at a 500-metre-long table spanning across the length of the medieval Charles Bridge as restrictions ease following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic June 30, 2020. ( REUTERS )

The Czech Republic was among the first to implement tough restrictions designed to curb the coronavirus in mid-March. As of June 30, the country of 10.7 million reported 11,895 cases and 349 deaths connected to the illness, many fewer than many of its Western peers.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

