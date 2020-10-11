Domestic travel: List of new flights starting from October 12

As the domestic aviation sector is looking up to fly back to its pre-Covid numbers — of passengers and of flights — by New Year, opening up new routes remains one of the focus of the airlines. Domestic flights resumed from May 25 after a gap of two months, but not without hiccups as several states imposed restrictions on the number of daily flights. As India has entered the fifth phase of the unlocking and schools, cinema theatres have also been allowed to resume functions, airlines are looking at high demand, ahead of the festive season.

List of new flights starting from October 12

1. Mumbai-Mangalore-Mumbai flight: Air India is resuming its flight services between Mumbai and Mangalore from October 12 four days in a week - Monday/Wednesday/Friday and Sunday. Flight AI 679 would depart from Mumbai at 10.15am and arrive in Mangaluru at 12.00pm. The departure flight AI 680 from Mangaluru would depart at 12.40pm and land in Mumbai at 2.20pm.

2. Bengaluru-Madurai-Coimbatore flight: Air India’s subsidiary Alliance Air is going to start a flight in the Bengaluru-madurai-Coimbatore route from October 12. The flight will depart Bengaluru at 6.30am and reach Madurai ar 7.50am. From Madurai, it will start at 8.20am and reach Coimbatore at 9.10am. From Coimbatore, the return flight will start at 9.35am and reach Bengaluru at 10.35am. This will operate four days a week — Tuesday, Thursday. Friday and Sunday.

3. Delhi-Kangra flight: Spicejet is starting a new flight between Delhi and Kangra from October 12 after Himachal Pradesh decided to allow tourists without any medical certificate. The flight will start from Delhi at 7.25am and reach Kangra at 9am. From Kangra, it will start at 9.20am.