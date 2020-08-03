Eat Out to Help Out: Brits enjoy half-price meals thanks to coronavirus subsidy

Sections
People across Britain enjoyed half-price meals on Monday as the government launched its “Eat Out to Help Out Scheme” aimed at driving up business in the shattered hospitality industry after months of coronavirus lockdown.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 20:20 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, London

People sit at a restaurant on the opening day of 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manchester, Britain, August 3, 2020. (REUTERS)

Diners are entitled to a 50% discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks to eat or drink in, up to a maximum of 10 pounds ($13) discount per head every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between Aug. 3 and Aug 31.

The offer - expected to cost half a billion pounds ($650 million) - is open to diners in participating restaurants, cafés, bars, pubs, work and school canteens and food halls. More than 72,000 restaurants have registered, finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

A staff member prepares food at By Chloe restaurant, on the opening day of 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Covent Garden, London, Britain, August 3, 2020. ( REUTERS )

Matt Healey, 23, who works in digital marketing for Warner Bros., was glad his cooked “English breakfast” would cost him half the usual price at Maggies, a cafe in Lewisham, south east London.



But he said the priority for him remained the health risks over the discount. “It’s a bit of a balancing act,” Healey said. “I think the risks will probably outweigh the 50% off.”

