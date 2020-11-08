Football, food and aerial Yoga: Elli AvrRam’s first Maldives trip is sure to kick in your travel bug, amp up fitness goals

For those who are still locked in for safety reasons amid Covid-19 quarantine, Malang star Elli AvrRam has the perfect virtual escape to offer and her flood of pictures from the Maldives are proof. From the Bollywood diva’s sultry bikini look to billiards, chess and football game or “very tough” aerial Yoga session, the throwback pictures from her first Maldives trip are sure to give you major weekend vibes.

Elli has kept fans on Instagram hooked with her regular updates from the island nation and we can’t help but take travel and fitness inspiration from the same. While one picture showed her in a blue and peach bikini teamed with an orange coloured sheer shrug, another picture showed her enjoying a floating breakfast inside a pool while donning a fuchsia pink bikini.

Elli also tried her hands at Jet-skiing, snorkelling and swinging over the turquoise ocean waters at the Kandima Maldives resort.

When it came to sports, Elli was seen slaying in monochromic ensemble with a white net top and a black skirt to match with the colours of chess, a blue and peach bikini while aiming for the balls on billiards table and a blue jersey-black shorts while playing soccer. She captioned the football video, “I LOVE playing soccer! (For fun of course) When joining @deannepanday on a trip, there’s no ‘lazing around’...it’s all about fun activities and good vibes Thank you @kamakarma for getting us to play a bit with the boys from team Kandima Ps. observe how the goalkeeper is being too kind in not catching the ball ha ha....good times! (sic).”

Donning a green halter-neck top paired with green athleisure shorts, Elli even tried aerial Yoga during her vacay. She shared in the caption, “Finally got to try out Aerial Yoga Very tough and so much fun! (Video coming soon lol)” sic.

Elli wrapped up her trip this weekend but as she returned home, fans travel bug has been kicked in while their fitness goals amplified courtesy the actor’s motivating pictures and videos from the Maldives.

