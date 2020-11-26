Forget Japan, Cherry Blossoms are blooming in Shillong and we can’t get over these breathtaking pictures

Sections
As the India International Cherry Blossom Festival stands cancelled this year in Meghalaya, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, citizens made sure that travel enthusiasts and nature lovers do not miss out on the beauty as the pretty flowers take over Shillong and paint the city pink with seasonal love

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 15:32 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Check out these breathtaking pics as Cherry Blossoms paint Shillong pink (Twitter/NEAwareness)

Save your expensive trip to Japan, if you had it cornered for Cheery Blossoms, as we bring to you a more pocket friendly one in Shillong. The city is currently hosting breathtaking scenes of the pink flowers blooming in every nook and corner.

As the India International Cherry Blossom Festival stands cancelled this year in Meghalaya, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, citizens made sure that travel enthusiasts and nature lovers do not miss out on the beauty as the pretty flowers take over Shillong and paint the city pink with seasonal love.

Netiznes can vouch for Twitter flooding with such stunning images of Cherry Blossoms blooming in Shillong and we cannot wait to tick it off from our winter travel bucket list. “When you have cherry blossom blooming in Shillong why travel to Japan. North East is a place to see. Beautiful mountains, lush green forests, national parks, great food, warm & friendly people. Make it your next travel destination (sic),” a Twitterati wrote while another shared, “In the cherry blossom’s shade there’s no such thing as a stranger. Kobayashi Issa #cherryblossom #shillong (sic)” and yet another tweeted, “COVID-19 might have restricted humans to their homes but it has no control over nature..cherry blossom flowers bloom in Shillong .. (sic).”

Check out some breathtaking picture tweets of Cherry Blossoms from Shillong here:



 



 

 

  

  

  

 

Primarily found across the east and west Khasi hills, cherry blossoms are also called Prunus Cerasoides and considered a gift from the Himalayas. The buds start to show around late October and the full bloom begins in the early half of the November, especially in the North-eastern city.

