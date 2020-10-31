From Goa casino to elephant safari at Kaziranga: What all is opening for tourists from November 1

In November, India will take another step towards the continuous unlocking process as several tourist facilities are likely to open up in this month. In fact, from November 1 itself, a number of transport rules are being relaxed, without compromising with Covid-19 guidelines. For example, from November 1, Delhi buses will ply with full capacity, Western Railways will run additional local trains. Interstate bus services to and from Delhi are also likely to open from November 1.

Apart from these, Goa will open its casinos, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will resume elephant safari and Vaishno Devi temple will allow more pilgrims per day — starting from tomorrow.

Casinos in Goa

The casinos in Goa have been shut since March when the nationwide lockdown was imposed. From November 1, they will open with 50% capacity. Announcing the decision, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that the decision was taken with a view to “promote tourism activity in the state.” “From November 1, we have given the casinos permissions to start. They will have to follow all the SOPs as will be issued to them by the Home Department and with 50% capacity they can start. We need to promote tourism activity,” Sawant said.

There are six offshore casinos in Goa, boats anchored in the Mandovi river that flows by the capital city. Other casinos are located inside five star hotels.

It’s a 19-year-old industry of the state.

Elephant safari at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve

The national park was reopened for tourists on October 21. But elephant safari, one of the biggest tourist attractions, was not resumed. It will start from November 1.

15,000 pilgrims to be allowed at Vaishno Devi Temple

Fifteen thousand pilgrims will be allowed per day starting from November 1. Earlier, only 7,000 pilgrims were allowed to visit the shrine due to Covid-19 restrictions. The shrine was reopened on August 16 after a gap of nearly five months.