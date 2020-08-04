‘Funky Pizza’ restaurant launches Spain’s first virtual waiter app amid Covid-19

Funky Pizza restaurant owner Carlos Manich poses as he holds his mobile phone with the "Funky Pay" app in one hand and a pizza in the other, at Funky Pizza restaurant, where the app replaces waiters, in Palafrugell, near Girona, Costa Brava, Spain July 31, 2020. (REUTERS)

A restaurant on Spain’s northeastern Mediterranean coast is pioneering a dining experience that allows customers to avoid most face-to-face contact with staff and minimise the risk of coronavirus contagion.

Customers at Funky Pizza, in Palafrugell on the Costa Brava popular with tourists, can browse the menu, order and pay via the “Funky Pay” app on their phones - the first time a purpose-designed app has been integrated into a restaurant’s ordering system in Spain.

A waiter does bring the order to the table.

A client using his mobile phone scans the QR code to place an order of a pizza with its ingredientes through of the "Funky Pay" app, where the app replaces waiters at Funky Pizza restaurant in Palafrugell, near Girona, Costa Brava, Spain July 31, 2020. ( REUTERS )

“Through this system we have tried to keep physical distance with our clients, which is what people are looking for during COVID,” said restaurant owner Carlos Manich.

ALSO SEE | PHOTOS: Pizza restaurant launches Spain’s first virtual waiter app

Staff manage the orders from screens behind the bar.

The restaurant has had to adapt to social distancing rules by becoming table service only and reminding customers on entry they must wear face masks at all times when not at their tables.

An employee carries pizzas for clients, who ordered them through the "Funky Pay" app, at Funky Pizza restaurant, where the app replaces waiters, in Palafrugell, near Girona, Costa Brava, Spain July 31, 2020. ( REUTERS )

“The application is very user-friendly ... and you can also track your order and see when it is in the kitchen or when it will be arriving,” said Claudia Medina, 26, eating at the restaurant.

But some customers disagreed. “I think we lose the feeling with the waiter, for example when you order you can’t ask about different preferences or quantities,” said customer Javier Comas, 26.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter