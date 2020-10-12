Sections
E-Paper
Home / Travel / Germans must reduce travel, partying to fight Covid-19, says Merkel aide

Germans must reduce travel, partying to fight Covid-19, says Merkel aide

Germany should continue capping the number of people allowed at gatherings and clamp down on unnecessary travel as the country battles rising coronavirus infections.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 13:34 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Frankfurt

“We must be a bit stricter in places where infection chains spread mostly, which is parties and, unfortunately, also travel.” (Unsplash)

Germany should continue capping the number of people allowed at gatherings and clamp down on unnecessary travel as the country battles rising coronavirus infections, an aide to Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.

“We must be a bit stricter in places where infection chains spread mostly, which is parties and, unfortunately, also travel,” the chancellor’s chief of staff, Helge Braun, told public broadcaster ARD.

“We are at the beginning of a second wave and only the politicians’ and the population’s determination will decide whether or not we can avoid it, or slow it down,” he added.

Germany had managed to keep the number of new infections and deaths lower than many of its neighbours but the daily number of new cases has leapt above 4,000 since Thursday, the highest since April.



Sunday’s count was below that but that is because test reports tend to be lower at weekends.

Merkel and mayors from Germany’s 11 largest cities agreed on Friday to adopt stricter measures if infections exceed a threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 population in a week.

More than 20 cities are now above that level, which has caused a patchwork of internal travel restrictions.

Braun, a medical doctor, said test centres should prioritise health sector workers and people showing symptoms over tourists.

Holidaymakers can circumvent the local travel curbs if they produce negative test results.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister, Markus Soeder, at the weekend proposed steeper fines for people not wearing masks where mandated in places such as public transport and shops -- of 250 euros ($295.60) compared with the current 50 euros, and 500 euros for repeat offenders.

Braun said he agreed with tough penalties.

Merkel will hold further talks with state premiers on Wednesday.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
Oct 12, 2020 13:55 IST
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
Oct 12, 2020 12:24 IST
FMSitharaman announces LTC cash voucher scheme
Oct 12, 2020 14:05 IST
Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Oct 12, 2020 14:07 IST

latest news

Mumbai power outage: Western, Central Railway resume services
Oct 12, 2020 14:12 IST
R Madhavan wants punishment for teen threatening Dhoni’s daughter
Oct 12, 2020 14:06 IST
Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Oct 12, 2020 14:07 IST
Shilpa Shetty sends Monday motivation from Manali in this fitness video
Oct 12, 2020 14:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.