Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Travel / Germany extends Covid-19 lockdown until December 20, limitations of social contacts until January

Germany extends Covid-19 lockdown until December 20, limitations of social contacts until January

Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Covid-19 restrictions will not be lifted in Germany in late November instead, the limited lockdown is likely to be extended until December 20 while the limitations of social contacts would be withdrawn by January only if the new coronavirus cases sharply decline

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 09:46 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Berlin [Germany]

Germany extends limited lockdown until December 20 (Twitter/kcrwberlin)

Germany prolongs the coronavirus-linked restrictions until December 20, while the limitations of social contacts are likely to be in place until January, Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference after the meeting with minister-presidents of federal states.

The decision was first announced by the Minister-President of the federal state Saxony-Anhalt Reiner Haseloff.

“The clear statement of the federation and federal states says that we cannot lift the restrictions in late November,” Merkel said on late Wednesday, adding that the limited lockdown is likely to be extended until December 20.

The chancellor stressed that the limitations of social contacts would be withdrawn earlier than in January only in case of a sharp decrease in the number of new Covid-19 cases.



“We also share an opinion that the due to the high number of new cases ... the restrictions must remain in place until the beginning of January if we do not see an unexpected decrease in the number of infections to less than 50 people per 100,000 [within seven days],” Merkel added.

The World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 60.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.41 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Germany has registered 983,312 coronavirus cases so far, with about 15,000 fatalities, JHU says.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Nov 26, 2020 09:11 IST
Punjab farmers take alternative routes to Delhi besides Haryana highways
Nov 26, 2020 09:33 IST
Pak rubs it in, lets Lashkar front sked prayer meeting for 10 terrorists
Nov 26, 2020 09:23 IST
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Nov 26, 2020 07:28 IST

latest news

Drunk driver smashes car into house, keeps on driving with door on roof
Nov 26, 2020 09:47 IST
Confirmed: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts
Nov 26, 2020 09:44 IST
Germany extends limited lockdown until December 20
Nov 26, 2020 09:46 IST
CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment exam 2020 date announced at csbc.bih.nic.in
Nov 26, 2020 09:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.