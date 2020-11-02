Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Travel / Good news for sea lovers: Beaches in Kochi finally reopen for public post seven months of Covid-19 lockdown

Good news for sea lovers: Beaches in Kochi finally reopen for public post seven months of Covid-19 lockdown

The exotic beaches of Kochi finally welcome the general public after seven months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 13:05 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Kochi (Kerala) [India]

Covid-19: Beaches in Kochi reopen for public (Twitter/NGTIndia)

After seven months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Kochi’s beaches were reopened for the public on Sunday.

Visuals from the city’s beaches showed a few people taking rounds around the beach.

Kerala currently has 91,297 active Covid-19 cases. As many as 3,40,324 recoveries and 1,484 deaths have been reported from the state so far.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SC stays EC’s order revoking Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status
Nov 02, 2020 13:53 IST
HAM demands probe into Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, politics says Chirag Paswan
Nov 02, 2020 13:49 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why is CBI silent on status of probe, asks Maharasthra Congress
Nov 02, 2020 14:14 IST
2nd phase of Bihar polls to decide fate of brothers Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap
Nov 02, 2020 14:15 IST

latest news

Assam: Educational institutions reopen after 7 month-Covid break
Nov 02, 2020 14:20 IST
5 tips for students to enhance their productivity while studying at home
Nov 02, 2020 14:20 IST
MPL new apparel sponsor of Indian cricket team
Nov 02, 2020 14:14 IST
Supreme Court refuses to extend security of former judge who pronounced Babri verdict
Nov 02, 2020 14:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.