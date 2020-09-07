Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Travel / Good news for travel enthusiasts as Cuba finally welcomes tourists after months of COVID-19 lockdown

Good news for travel enthusiasts as Cuba finally welcomes tourists after months of COVID-19 lockdown

Did you have Cuba on your travel bucket list? Well, here’s some good news for you as the country finally rolls out its red carpet for tourists post the COVID-19 lockdown

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 15:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Tourists welcome in Cuba after months of COVID-19 lockdown (Twitter/RMuu2ehm6Jbn9Z4/Cuba_Explorer)

The countries have finally started lifting the nationwide lockdowns amid COVID-19 pandemic to boost the tourism industry and the latest to join the bandwagon is Cuba as it now welcomes travellers. Rolling out its red carpet for tourists post the COVID-19 lockdown, the news came as a ray of hope not just for travel enthusiasts but also for several laid-off leisure industry employees residing in the Communist-run island.

Similar to the rest of the world, Cuba had too closed its airports in March courtesy COVID-19 and decided to open from September 4. On Friday, an Air Canada plane arrived at the Cayo-Coco airport on the northcentral coast and is now expected to fly weekly to Cuba and biweekly from next month.

While the decades-old trade embargo makes the United States ban residents from making tourist trips to Cuba, they can still travel to the import-dependent country for purposes including education. On the other hand, Canada has long been the Caribbean island’s most important tourist provider.

A report in the Reuters revealed that Canada accounted for 1.1 million of the 4.2 million arrivals in Cuba last year, as per the government and the industry revenues were $2.6 billion in 2019. So far Cuba has reported 4,298 cases of coronavirus till date with 2,345 recovery cases and 100 deaths from COVID-19.



Though schools have opened elsewhere in Cuba, the alarming increase in coronavirus cases in Havana has pushed the city into a fortnight lockdown. The authorities are seeking to stamp out the surge in spread of the novel coronavirus in the capital while aggressive anti-virus measures like closing down air travel have almost eliminated COVID-19 in other Cuban cities.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Sep 07, 2020 15:45 IST
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Sep 07, 2020 15:09 IST
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Sep 07, 2020 15:47 IST
Centre to go for prior check for Chinese connection before finalising BPCL bidder
Sep 07, 2020 14:20 IST

latest news

Monsoon likely to continue, more rain from third week of September: IMD
Sep 07, 2020 16:09 IST
Unlock Pune: AFMC an SMS away from students back on campus
Sep 07, 2020 16:09 IST
Uttarakhand police starts probe in rape case against BJP MLA
Sep 07, 2020 16:02 IST
Anand Mahindra asks tweeple for road trip song suggestions, they comply
Sep 07, 2020 16:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.