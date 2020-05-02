Sections
Home / Travel / Graham Walters, a British senior, becomes oldest solo Atlantic rower

Graham Walters, a British senior, becomes oldest solo Atlantic rower

After three months of surviving on boil-in-the-bag meals -- plus a stash of chocolate he took with him as treats -- Walters said he couldn’t wait to tuck into an English staple, roast beef and Yorkshire pudding, with a glass of red wine.

Updated: May 02, 2020 13:12 IST

By Agence France-Presse, St. John’s Antigua and Barbuda

Graham Walters, a British senior, becomes oldest solo Atlantic rower. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

A 72-year-old British man has claimed a double world record after becoming the oldest person to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

Graham Walters, from Leicester, England, arrived in Antigua on Wednesday, three months after departing from Gran Canaria island in Spain in a plywood boat he built in his front yard.

Walters is also the oldest person to row across an ocean more than once. The gruelling 3,000-mile (5,000 km) challenge was his fifth Atlantic crossing -- and his last, he says.

“This trip really is about the boat which I built 22 years ago. That boat has been with me three times across the Atlantic before this, so it’s getting old, like me. I thought, ‘why not be the oldest person to row the Atlantic with an old boat?’“ he said.



Escorted in by local Coast Guard boats to the sound of blaring horns in honor of his achievement, Walters stumbled as he took his first shaky steps on land after more than 90 days at sea.

And despite being keen to be reunited with wife Jean, whom he had married just a month before his departure, Walters will have to remain in Antigua until travel restrictions are lifted. All commercial flights in and out of the Caribbean island have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Walters visited a gym daily to get fit for the journey. He rowed a punishing two hours on, two hours off each day.

After three months of surviving on boil-in-the-bag meals -- plus a stash of chocolate he took with him as treats -- Walters said he couldn’t wait to tuck into an English staple, roast beef and Yorkshire pudding, with a glass of red wine.

Walters’ feat has raised more than $3,000 for Help for Heroes, which assists British servicemen and women wounded in the line of duty.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
May 02, 2020 13:23 IST
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
May 02, 2020 10:23 IST
Palghar lynching accused tests positive for Covid-19
May 02, 2020 12:41 IST
LIVE: 20 tested positive for Covid-19 at gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded
May 02, 2020 11:10 IST

latest news

Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
May 02, 2020 13:28 IST
Palghar lynching case accused tests positive for Covid-19, 43 others to be screened
May 02, 2020 13:28 IST
Here’s how to cut down your fashion carbon footprint
May 02, 2020 13:31 IST
‘We are not lucky as you guys,’ Rohit speaks to Brett Lee on cricket
May 02, 2020 13:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.