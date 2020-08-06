Grim Reaper spotted in Puerto Morelos, Mexico; asks people to stay home

‘Death’ seemed to have stalked some tourists in Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo on the weekend gone by, asking them to stay at home as Mexico noticed a spike in coronavirus infections lately.

Even though the beaches in Quintana Roo continue to be shut for visitors, some locals and tourists decided to break rules and sneak in to enjoy a bit of sun, surf and sand.

To curb this, in a bizarre (and morbidly humourous) initiative, a man dressed as the Holy Death decided to walk the beaches as a friendly reminder to help people follow health protocols laid out by the government.

Covered from head-to-toe in a skeleton suit, the unidentified young man carried a pole to the likening of Death’s traditional scythe. He surely surprised sunbathers on the beach with his reminders to take more precautions and help avoid spreading the disease.

He was also spotted sitting atop a lifeguard chair surveying the beach. At a few other times, he advised the people chilling on the beach to wear masks, maintain a safe social distance, and take recommended measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking of bizarre customs, one of Mexico’s biggest celebrations, Dia de Muertos or the Day of the Dead sees families visit graveyards and pay respect to lost loved ones. The festival is vibrant with skeleton-themed decorations along the streets. All Saints’ Day, a day to remember the patron saints and dead infants, is observed on November 1, and the Day of the Dead follows the next day.

A Florida-based lawyer too protested the beach reopening back in May 2020 by dressing up as the Grim Reaper and ‘haunting’ people.

