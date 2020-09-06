Sections
Guidelines for travelling in Bengaluru Metro from Sep 7

Here’s all what you need to carry and instructions to follow amid COVID-19 incase you travel in a Bengaluru Metro which will resume services from September 7

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 14:57 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Bengaluru (Karnataka) India

Guidelines for travelling in Bengaluru Metro from Sep 7 (Twitter/MelbinMathew21)

Preparations are underway at the metro stations of Namma Metro, also known as Bengaluru Metro, as it gears up to resume services from September 7 as part of Unlock 4.0.

Trains on Bengaluru’s Namma Metro will operate between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes upon resumption of services from September 7.

According to a release by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, while trains on the purple line will begin from September 7, those on the green line will ply from September 9 onwards.

Further, from September 11, 2020 trains on both the lines will operate from 7 am to 9 pm with a peak hour frequency of 5 minutes and non-peak hour frequency of 10 minutes.



For travel, passengers will have to use smart cards as tokens will not be sold, and face masks will be necessary to be worn at all times in the metro premises.

The corporation has also asked commuters to maintain a social distancing of 2 meters and said that a maximum of 400 passengers would be permitted to travel in each train at one point of time, apart from alternate seats being kept vacant in view of the COVID-19 scenario.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

