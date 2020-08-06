Hello Kitty Land in Tokyo welcomes visitors back, spread Covid-19 awareness through cute video

For the time being Sanrio Puroland is limiting the number of entries per day to give its guests space and allow for stress-free social distancing. (Hello Kitty/Instagram)

Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, Kiki, Lala and the other adorable characters at Tokyo, Japan’s Hello Kitty Land are welcoming visitors back amid their company in the amusement park’s partial reopening phase. The park was closed for operations until June this year.

Hello Kitty Land Tokyo, also known as Sanrio Puroland have come up with a fun video to support the communication with its fans and guests during the time of the partial reopening of the theme park.

The cutesy video featuring the Hello Kitty characters throws light on the coronavirus pandemic and the ways one can stay safe, even when they head out for a good time. 8 asks to make everyone happy, as the video is titled is a 8-step informative video to ensure that everyone can enjoy their time at Hello Kitty Land Tokyo.

From mandatory masks, to using hand sanitizers and maintain safe distance, Hello Kitty, My Melody and other much-loved Sanrio characters demonstrate the “8 asks” visitors need to be aware of.

For the time being Sanrio Puroland is limiting the number of entries per day to give its guests space and allow for stress-free social distancing. Prior to buying the admission ticket visitors will go through an online draw - currently only available in Japanese - to verify that they will have a slot on the chosen day. In case that the draw turned out negative it would be necessary to postpone the visit to a later time.

Though a number of attractions continue to remain closed during this initial reopening phase, visitors will be delighted to see their favourite characters again and to unwind in the animated theme park.

Hello Kitty, confused to be a cat is actually a girl. First released in 1974, she appeared on a coin purse the following year, soon to be featured on more than 50,000 products across the world.

HK creator Sanrio says that cute-loving adults are the main customers driving business. Despite her age, Hello Kitty is a timeless character who insists “you can never have too many friends.”

Kitty has been on a space mission, has been seen on a new line of products for men and also on the Japan metro.

She has also appeared on a dress created for US pop diva Lady Gaga, while the Taiwanese airline EVA Air marked their 40th anniversary by launching a Hello Kitty airplane, with Kitty-themed airline food and stewardess uniforms.

At the Paris Fashion Week last year, Balenciaga made an impact with its SS20 collection where it featured Kitty on the brand’s iconic Ville bag. Carried by male models, these bags were adorned with the cat’s face in bubblegum pink, black and white shades. The Hello Kitty X Balenciaga collaboration also included a phone holder, XXS Tote, XS Camera Bag and more - in white, pink or black sporting a red leather bow.

