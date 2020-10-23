Sections
Hometown tripping: The new travel trend

Amid the pandemic, people are opting to travel to places near their hometowns

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 12:57 IST

By Sanchita Kalra, Hindustan Times Delhi

Travel enthusiasts feel safer holidaying at places closer to home (Photo: Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)

As tourism slowly comes back to life, the latest travel trend to gain popularity among millennials is hometown tripping. Young professionals who’re away from home are choosing to holiday in and around their hometowns for a safe travel experience and minimal contact.

“I think a day trip or a quick weekend getaway with your close friends (maintaining all the safety protocols of course) to nearby places is actually a great idea. I have made a few trips and it makes me feel rejuvenated every single time,” says Sudatta Bhattacharjee, a social media content creator, currently in Kolkata, who recently visited Tajpur with friends.

READ: Travel trends 2020: Edutainment, cultural travel to dominate next year

Agrees travel blogger Shubham Mansingka, who is holidaying at the moment at the Great Himalayan National Park in Himachal Pradesh. He says, “I’ve come to my friend’s place as I knew I could be taken care of. As of now, I don’t have any plans to travel to a new place because of the trust factor. This feels safe.”

Echoing the same sentiment, Aakar Mehta, a Delhi-based marketing professional, plans to go on a road trip to his native place in Uttarakhand. “I’ll be borrowing a car from a friend due to safety concerns, and might as well ask them to come along and show the beauty of my village. After all, after sitting at home for months, who isn’t craving for a break from the usual life?” he says.

READ: Andhra Pradesh looks forward to popularise tourist destinations via virtual tours

However, Siddhartha Joshi, another travel blogger from Uttarakhand, who stays in Mumbai, feels otherwise. “We need to learn a lesson from European countries. They were the first ones to open for tourists. But with the rising cases, they are now shutting down again. Taking flights or cabs to a destination is not a good idea yet, but I do understand people are frustrated and want to venture. Instead, go to a place to which you can drive on your own,” he suggests.

