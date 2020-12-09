Iceland to ease some restrictions after Covid-19 cases drop

Iceland said it will ease some measures aimed at restricting the spread of the coronavirus. (Unsplash)

Iceland said on Tuesday it would relax some measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus after seeing a slight fall in new infections.

Public pools and cinemas will be allowed to open at reduced capacity, while shops may allow in up to 100 people, depending on the size of the shop, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Iceland has an infection incidence of 46.1 per 100,000 on a two-week average. Only 28 people have died with the virus in Iceland, out of 5,506 infections in total.

“It is therefore clear that we have managed to control the pandemic to a reasonable extent at the moment” Iceland’s chief epidemiologist said, calling the situation “delicate”.

A limit on public gatherings of 10 people will continue to be in effect, with some exceptions, the government said.

The easing measures will take effect on December 10 and remain in force until January 12.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

