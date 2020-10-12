Sections
E-Paper
Home / Travel / India becomes first nation to be awarded Blue Flag certification for 8 beaches in a single attempt

India becomes first nation to be awarded Blue Flag certification for 8 beaches in a single attempt

‘Proud moment for India; all 8 beaches recommended by government gets coveted International Blue flag Certification’: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 09:55 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

India becomes first nation to be awarded Blue Flag certification for 8 beaches (Twitter/mamtanagpal_)

Operated by Foundation for Environmental Education, Denmark, Blue Flag is an iconic voluntary award for beaches, marinas and sustainable boating tourism operators which is awarded to those that meet and maintain the criterias of a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility. In a first, eight of India’s beaches including Shivrajpur (Dwarka-Gujarat), Ghoghla (Diu), Kasarkod and Padubidri (Karnataka), Kappad (Kerala), Rushikonda (AP), Golden Beach (Odisha) and Radhanagar (A&N Islands) got the eco-label of Blue Flag in a row.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar broke the news of not just India getting international recognition for cleanliness and coastal development but also becoming the first Blue Flag nation to be awarded for eight beaches. He tweeted, “An outstanding feat, as no #BLUEFLAG nation has ever been awarded for 8 beaches in a single attempt (sic).” He added, “Proud moment for India; all 8 beaches recommended by government gets coveted International #Blueflag Certification (sic).”

 

While interacting with the media, Javadekar shared, “The #Blueflag certification accorded to India’s 8 beaches by an international jury comprising of @IUCN, @UNWTO, @UNEP etc. is also a global recognition of India’s conservation and sustainable development efforts (sic).” A statement released by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change revealed that India has also been awarded a third prize by the International Jury under the “International Best Practices” for pollution control in coastal regions.

 

While Japan, South Korea and UAE have been conferred with a couple of Blue Flag beaches in a time frame of about 5 to 6 years, Javadekar stated that India is the first country in “Asia-Pacific” region which has achieved this feat in just about 2 years’ time and is now in the league of 50 “BLUE FLAG” countries.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
Oct 12, 2020 08:25 IST
Kin of Hathras rape victim, UP govt officials to appear before HC today
Oct 12, 2020 08:24 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 66,732, tally crosses 7.1 million
Oct 12, 2020 09:34 IST
‘Will go after those who tried to destroy her’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer
Oct 12, 2020 06:49 IST

latest news

From BMW to Land Rover and Audi, luxury launches galore this week
Oct 12, 2020 09:52 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Oct 12, 2020
Oct 12, 2020 09:49 IST
DU Admissions 2020: Online application process begins today, here’s how to apply on university portal
Oct 12, 2020 09:41 IST
Congress drops actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar as party spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP today
Oct 12, 2020 09:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.