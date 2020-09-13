Sections
E-Paper
Home / Travel / Indians still visiting Nepal amid Covid-19 restrictions

Indians still visiting Nepal amid Covid-19 restrictions

In early January, a total of 16,800 Indians visited Nepal, 16,558 in February, 6,793 in March, two in April, seven in May, 26 in June, 41 in July and 23 in August, the DoI data said.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 16:29 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

23 Indian tourists visited Nepal in August and 41 in July, Nepal’s immigration data showed. (REUTERS)

As many as 1,77,675 foreign tourists visited Nepal in the first eight months of 2020, according to data from the country’s Department of Immigration (DOI).

Among the 1.77 lakh tourists, Indian travellers topped the list despite the lockdown imposed in Nepal to curb the Covid-19 infection.

In early January, a total of 16,800 Indians visited Nepal, 16,558 in February, 6,793 in March, two in April, seven in May, 26 in June, 41 in July and 23 in August, the DoI data said.

In January, 65,983 tourists had visited the Himalayan nation while the figures soared to 77,064 in February. The numbers came down to 34,025 in March before the enforcement of nationwide Covid-19 lockdown that month.



A total of 13 foreign nationals entered Nepal in April, out of which two were Indians, 30 in May, 100 in June, 195 in July and 265 in August. a total of 30 entered Nepal on May, 100 in June, 195 in July and 265 in August.

In August, 55 US and 42 UK nationals visited Nepal, which was the highest number for that particular month.

Last year, a total of 7,39,000 tourists had arrived in the Himalayan nation between January to August.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
Sep 13, 2020 16:18 IST
At petroleum project inauguration, PM says Bihar intrinsic to India’s rise
Sep 13, 2020 13:48 IST
Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan
Sep 13, 2020 17:16 IST
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Sep 13, 2020 11:49 IST

latest news

Live Scorecard, Eng vs Aus, 2nd ODI: England bat, no Smith for Australia
Sep 13, 2020 17:17 IST
IPL 2020: Agarkar explains why CSK may not miss Harbhajan Singh this year
Sep 13, 2020 17:01 IST
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli meet Maharashtra Governor, see pics
Sep 13, 2020 17:00 IST
Culture ministry goes digital, plans web series, virtual tours
Sep 13, 2020 17:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.